Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 7,297 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,297 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.93.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $133.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.05 and a 1-year high of $162.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.06.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

