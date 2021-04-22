First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 17th

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
FPL stock opened at $5.33 on Thursday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile
