First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 17th

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is an increase from First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

FPL stock opened at $5.33 on Thursday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

