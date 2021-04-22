Brokerages Set Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Price Target at C$1.99

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.04.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trican Well Service from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$2.70 to C$3.05 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cormark raised Trican Well Service from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$1.40 to C$2.30 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Trican Well Service stock opened at C$1.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.66. The company has a market cap of C$502.73 million and a P/E ratio of -2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of C$0.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.35.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$102.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.63 million. On average, analysts expect that Trican Well Service will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

