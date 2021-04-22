Sky Investment Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Sky Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 229.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 344,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,654,116.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,080,977 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.47.

Shares of MAS stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.26. 9,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,710. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $65.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.19.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

