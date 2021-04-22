Sky Investment Group LLC Cuts Stake in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Sky Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dassault Systèmes were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY traded up $3.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $232.94. The stock had a trading volume of 46,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.47, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78. Dassault Systèmes SE has a fifty-two week low of $140.27 and a fifty-two week high of $232.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.19.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DASTY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Dassault Systèmes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Dassault Systèmes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

