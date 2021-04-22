Quest Diagnostics Incorporated to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.73 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $2.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ FY2021 earnings at $10.87 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.76. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

DGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.94.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $130.02 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $95.52 and a 52-week high of $134.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.48 and a 200-day moving average of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,464,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,366,191,000 after purchasing an additional 113,416 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,517,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $300,028,000 after purchasing an additional 55,410 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,927,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $229,685,000 after purchasing an additional 79,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,799,000 after purchasing an additional 194,810 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,730,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,281,000 after acquiring an additional 286,486 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

