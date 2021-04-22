Sky Investment Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sky Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Linde makes up approximately 1.9% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,291,395,000 after purchasing an additional 973,130 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $2,719,979,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Linde by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,668,460,000 after buying an additional 866,271 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,996,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,635,060,000 after buying an additional 295,298 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Linde by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,916,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,632,000 after buying an additional 255,915 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $1.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $290.50. 2,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $172.76 and a 52-week high of $292.49. The stock has a market cap of $151.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.96.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 57.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

