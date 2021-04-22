Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $686,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,846,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,948,000 after buying an additional 80,405 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 491,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after buying an additional 151,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,446,000.

FNDF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,061. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.55.

