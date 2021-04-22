Sterling Manor Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,556 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 100,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.09.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $62.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $34.73 and a one year high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.7133 dividend. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 70.93%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

