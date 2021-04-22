V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.02 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,687 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 0.9% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 103.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 14,722 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $147.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.91 and a 200-day moving average of $128.86. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $147.40.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

