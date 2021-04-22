Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Research Coverage Started at Truist

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.20.

NYSE:HIMS opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.62. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $25.40.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $41.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

