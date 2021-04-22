Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $80.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $80.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.