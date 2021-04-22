Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Announces Earnings Results

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE RCI traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.77. 1,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,572. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $37.84 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The firm has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.3914 dividend. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.20%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC cut their price target on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.71.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

