Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.02 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.97. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $73.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $80.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,482.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,011,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,378,652 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,763,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,594,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,716,000 after purchasing an additional 332,516 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,725,000 after purchasing an additional 141,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,348,000 after purchasing an additional 118,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,455 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $2,289,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 885 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $64,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,148,830 shares of company stock valued at $84,697,501. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

