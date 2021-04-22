Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $73.43 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $974,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,183,411 shares in the company, valued at $621,165,920.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 12,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $809,688.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,148,830 shares of company stock valued at $84,697,501 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

