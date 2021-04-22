Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 2,537 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amgen were worth $29,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,665 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4,644.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,616,000 after acquiring an additional 952,081 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,185,000 after acquiring an additional 568,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,028,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,578,000 after acquiring an additional 412,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $258.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.75. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $149.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

