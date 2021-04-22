8,700 Shares in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Purchased by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DBX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Dropbox by 85.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 328,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 150,950 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Dropbox by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Dropbox by 5.7% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Dropbox by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Dropbox by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,896,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,266,000 after acquiring an additional 611,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $227,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $35,858.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,426 shares of company stock worth $1,107,854. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $25.85 on Thursday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.05, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

