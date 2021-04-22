RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 42 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 867 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,164.00.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,278.35 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,230.38 and a one year high of $2,304.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,122.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1,869.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

