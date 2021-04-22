Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 1,004 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Barnett & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 71.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 25,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 17,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after acquiring an additional 23,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,141 shares of company stock worth $12,082,545. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.23.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $150.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.40 and a fifty-two week high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

