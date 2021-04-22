First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Position Boosted by Sterling Manor Financial LLC

Sterling Manor Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,496 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF comprises 3.7% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 284,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after buying an additional 47,055 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 921,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after buying an additional 394,025 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 112,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:LDSF opened at $20.29 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd.

