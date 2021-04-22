Fortem Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Fortem Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $194.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.62. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $195.67.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

