Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) is Marshall Financial Group LLC’s Largest Position

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the period. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF comprises 7.9% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $13,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTRB. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 12,814,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,887,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,614,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 316,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 215,959 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,833,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 307,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 100,472 shares during the last quarter.

HTRB stock opened at $40.71 on Thursday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $42.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.25.

