Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

RHI stock opened at $82.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.48. Robert Half International has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $83.87.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.97%.

Several research analysts recently commented on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.