Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,394 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $24,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 129.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 17.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,134,000. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $66.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.66. The firm has a market cap of $84.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.86, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.25%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.42.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

