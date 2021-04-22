Canaccord Genuity Raises The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target to $86.50

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $83.00 to $86.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $66.22 on Wednesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $67.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $120.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.89.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

