The PRS REIT’s (PRSR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of The PRS REIT (LON:PRSR) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on the stock.

LON:PRSR opened at GBX 93.81 ($1.23) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £464.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 89.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 81.41. The PRS REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 64 ($0.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 96.12 ($1.26).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The PRS REIT’s payout ratio is 1.11%.

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

