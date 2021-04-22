Marshall Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 0.9% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 41.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 60.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $74.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.52. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.89 and a 12 month high of $75.30.

