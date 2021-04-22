Marshall Financial Group LLC Purchases 805 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

NVO stock opened at $74.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $61.53 and a one year high of $75.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.9494 dividend. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

