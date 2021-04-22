Tributary Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LW shares. Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.20.

Shares of LW opened at $80.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.60%.

Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

