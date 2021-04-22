Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by First Command Bank

First Command Bank lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock opened at $230.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $117.11 and a one year high of $232.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.67.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

