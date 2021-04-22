CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by First Command Bank

First Command Bank lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,203 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 71,273 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,362,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.7% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 67,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.8% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 246,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $18,507,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 11.1% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 43,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.7% in the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 170,115 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $76.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.70. The company has a market capitalization of $100.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $77.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 62,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $4,793,109.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,109.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 480,469 shares of company stock valued at $35,954,512 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist increased their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

