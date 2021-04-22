Fortem Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up 1.0% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.17.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,850.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,064,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,584. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO opened at $325.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $300.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $233.07 and a 52 week high of $327.24. The company has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 29.92%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

