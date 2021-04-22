Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DY stock opened at $92.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.62 and a beta of 1.62. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $101.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

In other news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $340,301.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,909.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $145,797.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

