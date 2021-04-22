IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $707,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,344 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 717.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,966 shares during the period.

Get Global X Super Income Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPFF opened at $11.94 on Thursday. Global X Super Income Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $12.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Super Income Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Super Income Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.