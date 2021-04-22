IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries comprises 1.0% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,032,000 after buying an additional 80,206 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,952,000 after acquiring an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,169 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,505,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $138,009,000 after buying an additional 90,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,291,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,365,000 after buying an additional 113,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.05.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $108.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $112.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.96.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.