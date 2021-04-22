ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.36-$1.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.06. ManpowerGroup also updated its Q2 2021

IntraDay guidance to 1.36-1.44 EPS.

MAN opened at $114.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.79. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $61.12 and a twelve month high of $115.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.41, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAN. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.18.

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,704.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.