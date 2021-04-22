ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.36-$1.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.06. ManpowerGroup also updated its Q2 2021
IntraDay guidance to 1.36-1.44 EPS.
MAN opened at $114.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.79. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $61.12 and a twelve month high of $115.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.41, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07.
ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,704.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.
About ManpowerGroup
ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.
