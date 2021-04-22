MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Issues Earnings Results

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $500.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $520.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $539.53. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $410.76 and a 52 week high of $606.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.07 and a beta of 0.41.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 48.89%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $9,888,592.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $579.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $570.00 to $558.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $574.00.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.