POA (POA) Price Hits $0.0861 on Major Exchanges

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One POA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0861 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. POA has a market capitalization of $24.70 million and $912,444.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, POA has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.
POA Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 286,839,450 coins. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official website is poa.network.
POA Coin Trading
