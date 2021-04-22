Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Given New $120.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DELL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.53.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $101.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.64. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $37.89 and a 1-year high of $103.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,070,355.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,153.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 633,754 shares of company stock worth $52,887,145 in the last quarter. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $194,878,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,734,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,182 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 965.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 429,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,481,000 after purchasing an additional 389,218 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

