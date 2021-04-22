YEE (YEE) Price Tops $0.0029

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. YEE has a total market capitalization of $3.90 million and $622,641.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YEE coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, YEE has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00071146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00020020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.66 or 0.00731155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00095903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,540.62 or 0.08286119 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00050284 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE (YEE) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YEE

