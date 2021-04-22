Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Raymond James

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brown & Brown from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NYSE BRO opened at $49.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.18. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $34.06 and a 52 week high of $49.88.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director James Charles Hays acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 159.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 1,222.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

