Truist Securiti Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hancock Whitney in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $44.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.51 and a 200-day moving average of $35.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $47.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.65, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.28) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 13.6% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 113,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

