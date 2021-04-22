Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.1% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 370,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,929,000 after acquiring an additional 18,412 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 19,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.3% during the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 28,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $166.59 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.48. The company has a market cap of $438.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 46.54%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.29.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

