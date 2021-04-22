Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes $2.96 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AON by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in AON by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AON by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AON from $228.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AON has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.92.

AON opened at $233.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Aon plc has a one year low of $167.45 and a one year high of $240.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AON’s payout ratio is 20.07%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

