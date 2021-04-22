Analysts Set Expectations for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report issued on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $9.49 on Thursday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 78.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.38%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 28,367 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

