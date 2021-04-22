Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 17.5% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 270.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $80.20 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $87.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.09. The company has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,010.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.43%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on D shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

