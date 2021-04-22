Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:CDR)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

Cedar Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 60.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cedar Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -113.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.

Shares of NYSE:CDR opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.85. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $16.93.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.34). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 12.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

