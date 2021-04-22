927 Shares in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Bought by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 98.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 108.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 434.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $19,871,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $134.79 on Thursday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.79 and a 1 year high of $136.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.84. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

THG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.67.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

