Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Kinder Morgan has increased its dividend by 107.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 333.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.57. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.