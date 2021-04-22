Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Great Ajax’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AJX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Ajax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Great Ajax from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Great Ajax from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of AJX opened at $11.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $270.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.32. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Great Ajax will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Great Ajax in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Great Ajax in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Great Ajax by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

